Zepp Health (ZEPP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors that are interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $39.78 million for the quarter.

Shares of ZEPP opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. Zepp Health has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $5.19 price target on shares of Zepp Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

