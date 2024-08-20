ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Stock Price Up 10.6%

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) traded up 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.98. 39,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 97,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
ZKH Group Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.66 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ZKH Group Company Profile
ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.
