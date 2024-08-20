Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Zoetis by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $183.16. The company had a trading volume of 489,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.89 and a 200-day moving average of $175.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

