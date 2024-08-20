Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.
Zovio Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.