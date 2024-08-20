Zuora (ZUO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $109.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.80 million. On average, analysts expect Zuora to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE ZUO opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. Zuora has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 114,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,039,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 114,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,039,166.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $191,395.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,170.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 372,666 shares of company stock worth $3,408,961 over the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

