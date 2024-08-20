ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.73. 945,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339,598. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $119.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.