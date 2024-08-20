ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.08. 29,065,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,162,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

