ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.5% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 5,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,854 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Chevron by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.97. 2,034,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,832,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.01. The company has a market cap of $267.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

