ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,750,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after buying an additional 2,946,327 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,584,000 after acquiring an additional 296,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,231 shares of company stock worth $12,638,320. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.05. 829,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,955,597. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.