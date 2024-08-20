ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,165 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,679,000 after buying an additional 1,386,314 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in DXC Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,598,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,899,000 after acquiring an additional 267,480 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,184,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,615,000 after acquiring an additional 55,467 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,044,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,886,000 after acquiring an additional 41,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In related news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,304,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.64. 80,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

