ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,133,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,181,849,000 after buying an additional 600,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,392 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,997 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,426,529,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.90. The stock had a trading volume of 36,195,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,934,941. The firm has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a PE ratio of 230.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

