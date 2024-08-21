10,505 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Mondelez International by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after buying an additional 1,686,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.98. 3,816,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,166,368. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

