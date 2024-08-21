1,201 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Purchased by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $48,562,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 240.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,170,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 826,891 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,337,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,619,000 after purchasing an additional 577,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 791,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 297,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 47,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

