122,174 Shares in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 122,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 19.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 4.6% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of PR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,915,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,138,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 4.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

