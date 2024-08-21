2,900 Shares in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Purchased by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 67.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 5.5% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 13,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 4.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of ING stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.62. 1,302,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,388. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.54. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $18.66.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 30.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8143 per share. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

