2,992 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.63. 5,023,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,279,750. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.84. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.63 and a 1 year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,015,134.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,015,134.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,174 shares of company stock worth $8,635,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

