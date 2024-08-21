29,993 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,765. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $35.17. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPG. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

