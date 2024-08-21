6,700 Shares in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Acquired by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,546,000 after acquiring an additional 380,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,369,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,545,000 after purchasing an additional 568,171 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,423,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,605,000 after buying an additional 188,774 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,864,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,172,000 after purchasing an additional 714,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,669,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,223 shares during the period.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $77,191.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTCT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PTCT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.30. 151,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,222. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.65.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.