Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 662 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,097,000 after acquiring an additional 438,496 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after buying an additional 183,643 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Okta by 639.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 61,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $97.93. 845,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,932. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $277,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 365,051 shares of company stock worth $34,411,773. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.58.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

