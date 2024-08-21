Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 162 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,550. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $351.66. 631,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,650. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $353.44. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.66 and its 200-day moving average is $313.39.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TT. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.29.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

