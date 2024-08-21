Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,814 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,342,012,000 after buying an additional 501,792 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,097,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,073,515,000 after buying an additional 219,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.97. 6,913,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,499,273. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.59.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

