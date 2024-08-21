Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 509 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Chubb by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 37,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 29.1% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $198.49 and a one year high of $277.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $3,878,712 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

