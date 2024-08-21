Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,201.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 27,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 25,227 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $284.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,196. The stock has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.96 and a 200 day moving average of $295.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total transaction of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,366,954.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total transaction of $2,763,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,366,954.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total transaction of $463,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,051 shares in the company, valued at $14,852,083.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $17,805,844 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

