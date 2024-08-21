Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 216,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.9% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 50,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,232,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,513. The company has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $72.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,984. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

