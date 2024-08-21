Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,302,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,545. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $449.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $426.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

