Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $1,342,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5,210.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,810,000 after purchasing an additional 122,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $2,685,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $73,972,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday. FBN Securities upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $6.68 on Wednesday, reaching $273.21. 5,238,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,415,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.97 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

