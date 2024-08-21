AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.11

Shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.11 and last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 67225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.08.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Conservative Buffer ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

