Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Acquires 25,205 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 25,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $783,875.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,669,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,724,404.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 25,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.17 per share, with a total value of $779,250.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 266,976 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $8,142,768.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 274,583 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $8,251,219.15.

On Monday, August 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 53,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $1,479,760.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 75,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.15 per share, with a total value of $2,111,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $4,066,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $5,511,000.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.54 per share, with a total value of $1,220,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 82,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.44 per share, with a total value of $2,923,800.00.

Appian Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of APPN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.16. 300,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,543. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.47. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Appian had a negative return on equity of 234.57% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair cut Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APPN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,081,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,008,000 after buying an additional 392,190 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 236,230 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,756,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 93,251 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,812,000 after purchasing an additional 317,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 70.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 196,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.