Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 54,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 146,882 shares.The stock last traded at $88.37 and had previously closed at $87.22.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average of $87.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPLT. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $218,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

