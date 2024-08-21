Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance
NYSE ACP traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. 141,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $7.17.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
