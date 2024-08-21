Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 8.2 %

AXDX stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 134,530 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.25% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

