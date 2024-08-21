Achain (ACT) Price Tops $0.0013

Achain (ACT) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $0.26 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Achain has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000842 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001414 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001313 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.