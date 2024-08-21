ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Hits New 1-Year High at $142.00

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 142 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.85), with a volume of 50604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.40 ($1.84).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ActiveOps from GBX 165 ($2.14) to GBX 180 ($2.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13,850.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 108.22.

In other ActiveOps news, insider Richard John Jeffery purchased 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £119.98 ($155.90) per share, with a total value of £14,997.50 ($19,487.40). Insiders have acquired 379 shares of company stock worth $1,529,644 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

