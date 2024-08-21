Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Short Interest Update

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Adeia Price Performance

ADEA stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Adeia has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $13.39.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is 58.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADEA. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,846,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Adeia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Adeia by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 653,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 73,204 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Adeia by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Adeia by 7.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 238,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 16,321 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

