Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ADNT. Barclays cut their price objective on Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adient from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Adient alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adient

Adient Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Adient stock opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13. Adient has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 86.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,133,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,019,000 after purchasing an additional 525,280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $18,040,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adient by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 512,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after buying an additional 285,104 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,817,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,080,000 after acquiring an additional 270,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,348,000 after acquiring an additional 246,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.