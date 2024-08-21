Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.06

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.06 and last traded at C$18.02, with a volume of 117638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aecon Group

Aecon Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.96, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.53) by C$0.54. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of C$853.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.4544715 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is -281.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,380.00. In other news, Director Scott Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,380.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy acquired 4,244 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.66 per share, with a total value of C$74,969.84. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,549 shares of company stock worth $274,762 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading

