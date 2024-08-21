Aegon (AEG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AEG stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEG. UBS Group downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

