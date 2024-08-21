Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) PT Lowered to $7.75

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $8.25 to $7.75 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 198.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Aemetis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $2.60 on Monday. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $115.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aemetis

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 51,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $180,014.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,001 shares in the company, valued at $48,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aemetis by 287.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 126,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 93,536 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Aemetis by 2,837.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 50,528 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA bought a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

