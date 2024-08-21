Aevo Hits 24-Hour Volume of $30.38 Million (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Aevo has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Aevo has a total market cap of $329.47 million and approximately $30.38 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aevo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 867,121,902.7961682 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.35650964 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $25,856,010.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

