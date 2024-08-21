Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.38-1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.641-1.691 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

A traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,223,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,576. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $155.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,860 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

