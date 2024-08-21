Ajax Resources (LON:AJAX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.50

Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 20063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Ajax Resources Trading Down 16.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.56.

About Ajax Resources

Ajax Resources Plc focuses on acquiring businesses, or production and development assets in the energy and natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

