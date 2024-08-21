Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.78 and last traded at $33.77. 2,337,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 6,102,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alcoa

Alcoa Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after acquiring an additional 154,403 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 202.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 997,912 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $706,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.