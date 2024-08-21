Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Short Interest Down 6.9% in July

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 508,200 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 546,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group raised Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alerus Financial from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 157,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Forward LLC bought a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,242,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,711,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $423.03 million, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

