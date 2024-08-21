Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 27th

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ASTL traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.08. 23,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of C$8.71 and a 52 week high of C$13.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASTL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.50 to C$18.75 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

