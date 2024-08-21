Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 27th

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2024

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTLGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ASTL traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.08. 23,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of C$8.71 and a 52 week high of C$13.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASTL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.50 to C$18.75 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTL

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Read More

Dividend History for Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.