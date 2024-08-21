Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $990.21 million, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.82 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.