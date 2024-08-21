Algorand One Day Trading Volume Tops $35.67 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $35.67 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00038412 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012602 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007774 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,313,962 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

