Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Down 5.7%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.66. Approximately 9,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 15,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Aligos Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.18.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 144.16% and a negative net margin of 783.72%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($10.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGS. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,256,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 363,000 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 171,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

