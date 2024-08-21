Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,407,500 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 2,604,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.8 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $50.44 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.24.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

