Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading Down 0.5%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $166.57 and last traded at $168.04. Approximately 3,692,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 20,282,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock worth $27,253,193. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 33,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,395,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.7% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 470,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,443,000 after purchasing an additional 70,932 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

