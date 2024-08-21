Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Alpine Income Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years. Alpine Income Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -2,750.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:PINE traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 28,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,449. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $242.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 196,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $326,747 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PINE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.